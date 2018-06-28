Subscribe
Stories
Barbara Hill Shares Why She Has Heaps of Postcards From Famous Artists Like Sol LeWitt
The minimalist interior designer’s archives reveal some incredible interlocutors.
b
Barbara Hill
A Designer Brings Her Bold Brand of Texas Modern to this Atlanta Family Home
Designer Barbara Hill applies her polished take on minimalism to a traditional 1920s abode in Atlanta for a transplanted...
Kelsey Keith
The Hill Bathroom
When designer Barbara Hill decided to renovate her 1960s condo in Houston, Texas, she stripped the bathroom down to its bare...
f
Fred A. Bernstein
Stripped Ease
All of the money Barbara Hill poured into remodeling her 1960s condo in Houston was spent taking things out—and she couldn’t be...
f
Fred A. Bernstein