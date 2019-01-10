This single-family residence in Bloomfield, Michigan, known as the Treehaus, embodies the iconic style of midcentury modernism. Thanks to a thoughtful renovation, this rare dwelling has been restored to its original state of refined elegance.
The cross-axis bridge is faced with full-height glazing to overlook views of the pond.
The second-story home office is paneled in wood with perforated steel shelving.
Although the master suite overlooks the back street, shutters offer privacy.
Damon Fuhrer Landscapes created a Japanese-inspired garden that incorporated bamboo, moss-covered boulders, and a water feature.
Sliding glass panels allow the kitchen and dining area to seamlessly flow into the Japanese-inspired garden.
With the property bookended by two streets, the architects designed two front yards.