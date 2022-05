Autonomous Tent Cocoon installation on a private ranch "Somewhere in the West" | Side View with Milky Way Architecture is a form of art, and translucency was a key element of Harry Gesner's design. We love the blend of art, architecture and nature on such a pristine landscape and appreciate how important it was to the owner to tread lightly and protect the land for future generations. This 650 sf Autonomous Tent Cocoon is 100% off the grid - powered by solar and purposefully installed to leave without a trace. There is no foundation to scar the land, and is engineered to withstand 115 mph winds and 90 psf snow loads.