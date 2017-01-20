A walnut-topped table and Womb chair, both by Eero Saarinen for Knoll, offer a cozy spot for reading.
Fritz explains, “The primary inspiration was Dutch International Style design. The clients have roots in Holland and it started out looking more De Stijl than it does now, but ultimately, they wanted something that drew as much from their present in Hawaii as their past in Europe.”
“The house was designed to complement the challenging triangular corner site and its context.” —George Bradley, architect.
The interiors are painted in Sherwin-Williams Extra White Flat; flooring is five-inch walnut plank. A bentwood table and chairs are from ECR4Kids.
Amy requested a quiet, sunny reading nook with a view; In Situ obliged with a built-in bench housing her collection of books.
A palette of wood, concrete, and painted brick forms a neutral backdrop for Kathryn Tyler’s vintage treasures, including a
$30 dining table, $3 poster, and a set of 1950s Carl Jacobs Jason chairs she snagged on eBay for $400.
A built-in closet and chalkboard surface in the entry keeps things tidy and the couple's to-do list in order.
A path leads past glazing and gravel to the front door.
A look at the exterior of Tyler and Brown's new 2,150-square-foot house, located a stone's throw away from Tyler's mother's home.
This wooden staircase doubles as kitchen shelving in the English designer's home. Tyler hired David Restorick, a furniture maker and friend, to build a staircase that doubles as display space for Tyler's vast collection of colorful cookware.