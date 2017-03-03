Subscribe to Dwell
Lukasz Nowosadzki
Follow
13
Saves
Followers
Following
Designers share their current inspiration on the moodboard right behind the counter.
The fabric in sugary pink, which you can see from the street, hides a spacious fitting room.
Simple geometrical jewellery stands create their own island in the center of the store.
You can climb on the roomy window sill.
Warsaw apartment.
Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris, France.
Sluzew Community Centre, Warsaw, Poland.
University of Warsaw Faculty of Foreign Philologies building.
Philharmonie de Paris.
Business Garden Warsaw.
Academy of Fine Arts in Warsaw interior.
Deseo Patisserie & Chocolotarie in Warsaw, Poland.
