Designers share their current inspiration on the moodboard right behind the counter.
Designers share their current inspiration on the moodboard right behind the counter.
The fabric in sugary pink, which you can see from the street, hides a spacious fitting room.
The fabric in sugary pink, which you can see from the street, hides a spacious fitting room.
Simple geometrical jewellery stands create their own island in the center of the store.
Simple geometrical jewellery stands create their own island in the center of the store.
You can climb on the roomy window sill.
You can climb on the roomy window sill.
Warsaw apartment.
Warsaw apartment.
Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris, France.
Louis Vuitton Foundation in Paris, France.
Sluzew Community Centre, Warsaw, Poland.
Sluzew Community Centre, Warsaw, Poland.
University of Warsaw Faculty of Foreign Philologies building.
University of Warsaw Faculty of Foreign Philologies building.
Philharmonie de Paris.
Philharmonie de Paris.
Business Garden Warsaw.
Business Garden Warsaw.
Academy of Fine Arts in Warsaw interior.
Academy of Fine Arts in Warsaw interior.
Deseo Patisserie & Chocolotarie in Warsaw, Poland.
Deseo Patisserie & Chocolotarie in Warsaw, Poland.
Set cover photo