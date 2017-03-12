Stories

It's Time to Get Your House Ready for Spring: 9 Easy Hacks
You don't have to remodel your home to make it look new and in tune with the season.
Shipping Containers Turn Affordable Homes
Using shipping containers to create affordable housing is an emerging trend.
Stunning Bedroom Designs to Inspire You
Are you planning to remodel your bedroom? Check out these beautiful designs and get inspired.
A Tiny House in the Backyard Perfect to Host Guests
It is not easy to design the interior of a tiny house without making compromises in style or functionality.
This Farmhouse Design is a Modern-Day Fairytale
This spacious design is everything one can wish for in a house.
Understated Elegance in this New England Tudor
How do you organically combine industrial, minimalist, traditional and farmhouse styles? Arcbazar designers attempted to answer...
