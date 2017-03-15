Here the bedroom has been transformed into a sitting room adjacent to dining room. The south west light allows the clients to enjoy a sunset from their dinner table.
One of the most significant of Mies' works, the Farnsworth House in Plano, Illinois, was built between 1945 and 1951 for Dr. Edith Farnsworth as a weekend retreat. The home embraces his concept of a strong connection between structure and nature, and may be the fullest expression of his modernist ideals.
Beach Façade: A paved seating area surrounds a fire pit just beyond the house.
In Toronto, Canada, architect Anthony Provenzano renovated a home for a client that was inspired by the acquisition of a piece by artist Rikrit Tiravanija. "It was a project that started when the clients acquired the other side of the semi-detached home they lived in," says Provenzano. "A decade passed after an initial ‘connection’ renovation and when the clients purchased an art piece by Rirkrit Tiravanija, we were contacted, as it precipitated a major architectural renovation at the rear of the house and a landscape intervention centered about the aforementioned art piece." The resulting renovation, shown above, was completed with an eye towards clarifying the structure's connection to the garden.
ART COLLECTOR'S RENOVATION: Stone Detail (Recessed Stone Wall Jambs & 'Lintel')
ART COLLECTOR'S RENOVATION: Stone Detail (Book-matched Staturio Slabs, recessed Stone Wall Jambs, Baseboard & Threshold)
ART COLLECTOR'S RENOVATION: Zinc Panel Detail (Corrugated Zinc Soffits)
ART COLLECTOR'S RENOVATION: Zinc Panel Detail (Hidden Window Mullions)
ART COLLECTOR'S RENOVATION: Glass Detail (Glued Mullion-less Corners)
ART COLLECTOR'S RENOVATION: Glass Detail (Glued Mullion-less Corners)
ART COLLECTOR'S RENOVATION: Glass Panel Installation
ART COLLECTOR'S RENOVATION: Zinc Panel Detail (Hidden Window Mullions)
ART COLLECTOR'S RENOVATION: Zinc Panel Detail (Hidden Window Mullions)
ART COLLECTOR'S RENOVATION: Exterior Balcony
ART COLLECTOR'S RENOVATION: Stone Detail (Book-matched Staturio Slabs, recessed Stone Wall Jambs & Threshold)
ART COLLECTOR'S RENOVATION: Exterior Balcony
ART COLLECTOR'S RENOVATION: Garden Elevation
ART COLLECTOR'S RENOVATION: Upper Floor Study
ART COLLECTOR'S RENOVATION: Garden Elevation
ART COLLECTOR'S RENOVATION: Dining Room
ART COLLECTOR'S RENOVATION: Garden Elevation
ART COLLECTOR'S RENOVATION: Side Profile
ART COLLECTOR'S RENOVATION: Garden Panorama
ART COLLECTOR'S RENOVATION: Dining Room
ART COLLECTOR'S RENOVATION: Before and After
ART COLLECTOR'S RENOVATION: Upper Floor Study
ART COLLECTOR'S RENOVATION: Interior Panorama
