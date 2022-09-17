A floor-to-ceiling white ceramic brick fireplace helps section the living room from the main-floor bedroom. Mint-green pocket doors slide up or down, creating both privacy and openness.
The dark cedar-stained lanai is the cozy, attractive center of activity at Kūono .
The Cabin is used by a couple with a young child, who spend their weekends here while a larger country home is under construction.
The glazed door next to the wood-burning fireplace leads to the annex on the west side of the property.
Each Getaway cabin has a hot shower with bath products, and electric toilet, mini-kitchen, hearing, and either one or two queen beds with, fresh linens, and pillows.
A young Finnish designer bypasses building permits by creating an affordable tiny home under 100 square feet.
“We call it the Traveler because it will travel to you, you can travel to it, or you travel within it, into your own healthy world," says the Coexist team.
Koto prefabs can be reconfigured to accommodate client needs and the constraints of the site. "They are designed to last a lifetime and can even be relocated to a totally different site years later," explain the designers.
Nokken modular cabin can be customized to suit almost any natural setting.
The cabin is constructed predominantly with plywood that Christie finished with a custom whitewash of 4:1 water to white paint, with a dash of green. "I wanted it pale,
“I envision people writing their books, music, refuelling their creative flow,” says Castillero. He should know about its energizing power more than anyone, really: it brought him back to his love of architecture, after all. “It’s truly my new happy place.”
The Mono structure's single-engineered truss frame makes it capable of withstanding harsh weather—from heavy snow, to downpours, to heat. It also comes in three variations.
The designers opted for anodized metal window frames as opposed to black, to complement the other colors, rather than bring contrast.
A sheltered patio provides the perfect place to sip wine and take in the views.
The stone floors are continued in here, with a smaller natural stone mosaic on the shower floor. Waterproof stucco covers the shower and the vanity, now with unlacquered brass fixtures to encourage patina, and a stone vessel sink.
An aerial view shows the layout of the Moliving units.
The living area is arranged with an upholstered sofa and armchair, a round coffee table, and a dark green rug that ties to the treetops found in the landscape.
Aylott & Van Tromp and Nokken's partners include electric bike companies that provide guests with transportation that will let them explore the natural surround.
The light palette of the pine plywood finishes provides a fresh contrast to the black-stained exterior.
“We’re here for almost three months every summer—and it works so well that you never feel it’s a small space. The separation and steps between each perfect little box create a great flow.”—Nadja van Praag
Situated between the main living space and the other bedroom, the middle cabin is furnished with a Calder side table by Konstantin Grcic, a vintage Dalu lamp by Vico Magistretti, and handwoven blankets from Swans Island Company.
The room is outfitted with IKEA cabinets, an oven by Miele and a cooktop by Gaggenau.
In the kitchen, a sculptural replica of a shark hangs above the sink.
“We did our best to tuck the buildings into the site—the goal was to get up high on a perch. It was a matter of setting that elevation and working back down with the topography.”—Riley Pratt, architectural designer
Two smaller, adjacent structures house autonomous bedrooms, each equipped with a full bathroom.
Three small pavilions connected by a deck form a summer retreat that balances privacy with a panoramic view—all in less than 900 square feet. Among the three pavilions are the standard comforts of any home: a kitchen, living space, and dining area are situated in an open floor plan in the main cabin, where a collection of vintage pieces—including leather lounge chairs from Belgium and a modern fireplace by Preway (whose chimney stretches into the tall ceilings)—mix with white Bertoia wire chairs and Noguchi table lamps.
“We came to the island of Vinalhaven several years ago and immediately, totally fell in love.”—Nadja van Praag, resident