A small terrace outfitted with an H55 easy chair by Björn Hultén offers a view of the San Francisco Bay.
A small terrace outfitted with an H55 easy chair by Björn Hultén offers a view of the San Francisco Bay.
In one area, he built a vertical wall of succulents.
In one area, he built a vertical wall of succulents.
A variety of drought-tolerant plants cascade down a 10-foot-wide vertical garden wall near the entrance to the property.
A variety of drought-tolerant plants cascade down a 10-foot-wide vertical garden wall near the entrance to the property.
Baumann designed the plywood bed frame and shelving unit in the master bedroom, adjacent to an exposed cinder-block wall, a new addition to the structure.
Baumann designed the plywood bed frame and shelving unit in the master bedroom, adjacent to an exposed cinder-block wall, a new addition to the structure.
Set cover photo