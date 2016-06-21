Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
a
Angelica Rocha
Follow
10
Saves
Followers
Following
#geodesicdome
#dome
#bucky
#pacificdomes
#sanfrancisco
#geodesicdome
#dome
#bucky
#pacificdomes
#sanfrancisco
#geodesicdome
#dome
#bucky
#pacificdomes
#sanfrancisco
#geodesicdome
#dome
#bucky
#pacificdomes
#sanfrancisco
#geodesicdome
#dome
#bucky
#pacificdomes
#sanfrancisco
#geodesicdome
#dome
#bucky
#pacificdomes
#sanfrancisco
A small terrace outfitted with an H55 easy chair by Björn Hultén offers a view of the San Francisco Bay.
In one area, he built a vertical wall of succulents.
A variety of drought-tolerant plants cascade down a 10-foot-wide vertical garden wall near the entrance to the property.
Baumann designed the plywood bed frame and shelving unit in the master bedroom, adjacent to an exposed cinder-block wall, a new addition to the structure.
Set cover photo