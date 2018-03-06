Bruce is a wine enthusiast and a stickler for efficiency, so this prefab concrete cellar with an ingenious passive ventilation system was a natural choice. It maintains a constant temperature, and its stacked horizontal bins can store up to 1,400 bottles of wine—–a good excuse to keep adding to the collection.
Sunlight is plentiful at every level of the house.
Open stair treads, composed of rift awn white oak with a custom stain, allow light to pass through.
Steel Stair. Industrial Design
View From Living Room onto Front Terrace
Living Room / View Towards Palm Springs
Family Room / View Towards Entry Gate
For Urbanism Design's first project, interior designer Pamela Lin-Tam made the atrium the centerpiece of this Eichler. Here, the living area enticingly faces the swimming pool.
This net-zero residence by CitiZen Design Studio features Western Window Systems chosen for energy efficiency. The Series 600 Multi-Slide 90-Degree Door is architecturally eye-catching, meeting at a right angle in the home’s great room, and features dual-paned low-E glass.
Calling to mind the iconic Barcelona Pavilion, this glass-encased home demonstrates the power of simple geometric forms. A sculptural, white spiral staircase ascends to a mezzanine where a media room, fitness room, and balcony are located.
Living room, and retro fireplace with its' curvilinear form, anchors the space, while breaking the rectilinear lines of the limited, strong furniture pieces .
Dining area overlooking rear yard
Kitchen and dining area, visually integrated, through the continuity of ground and ceiling plane and material, while still maintaining a distinct sense of individual place.
The Cóser family lives in Jardim Europa, an unlikely neighborhood of winding, tree-lined streets and single-family homes in the heart of São Paulo.
The kitchen features Miele and Bosch appliances surrounded by oak flooring from Bois Ditton; the shelves are walnut.