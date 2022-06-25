SubscribeSign In
An exposed wooden frame and corrugated metal exterior give way to bright, white interiors. The plywood kitchen echoes the timber framing.
An exposed wooden frame and corrugated metal exterior give way to bright, white interiors. The plywood kitchen echoes the timber framing.
SET Ideas designed the Mod_Tiny to be used as a studio apartment.
SET Ideas designed the Mod_Tiny to be used as a studio apartment.
The Ki cabins, which is named after the Japanese word for tree, are nestled among light oak trees around the two-mile lake on the estate’s Hill Wood plots.
The Ki cabins, which is named after the Japanese word for tree, are nestled among light oak trees around the two-mile lake on the estate’s Hill Wood plots.
Michele Karpé and her husband, John Andrews, spent years dreaming about building a retreat on their remote Santa Ynez property.
Michele Karpé and her husband, John Andrews, spent years dreaming about building a retreat on their remote Santa Ynez property.