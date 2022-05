When a London homeowner contacted architect Alvin Huang about building him a sleek and sculptural built-in desk, Huang and his team got creative, hanging sheets of fabricated milled birch to produce a sinuous three-dimensional form. Look closely and you can see the five hidden cabinets that conceal files, books, a phone, and a paper shredder. Additional inset horizontal spacers form an abstract world map and double as a means of holding the boards in place.