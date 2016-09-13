Johnsen oriented the building vertically to minimize the amount of grading and landscaping necessary for construction.
The Baumann family residence in Gowanus, Brooklyn, is all geometry up front, with a rectilinear grid of steel and cypress comprising the structure’s double facade.
Apartment balconies in Copenhagen, Denmark.
Different types of buildings abound in Metropolis II. Each was constructed with the help of a dedicated assistant that specialized either in wood blocks, houses of cards, glass and tile, and other materials.
This set of ten blocks takes classic building blocks to new, architectural heights. Each block is hand painted, giving the blocks a distinctive finish. Combine multiple sets to create tall towers or clusters of modern buildings.
Blaine Bronwell, an associate professor at the University of Minnesota School of Architecture and author of Material Strategies: Innovative Applications in Architecture, calls out biomimicry and biodesign. "The engineering firm Arup created a promising system for a German building expo: it has a living algae curtain wall, which harvests the building's algae as an energy source through a bioreactor," Bronwell writes.
The Hallidie Building in San Francisco—site of the (recently restored) first glass curtain wall in the US.
Corner of a building in Berlin, Germany.
Adjacent to the owner’s larger home, the Music Studio, with its bowed, ship-like ceiling, was designed to house events, parties, and performances.
Osteria in Vancouver
Vakst in Copenhagen Made with Upcycled Materials
Balboa Gym & Bar in Zurich by helsinkizurich Architects
Peggy Guggenheim Cafe
The land is adjacent to the Colorado River, along which Brown and his girlfriend, Agustina Rodriguez, walk their dogs.
Classic butterfly chairs from Universal Patio Furniture are stationed by the pool. The mural is by street artist Morley, a close friend.
The Virgola lounge chairs in the Roseau print.
The Nap seating collection in the white chevron Rivas print.
A dramatic departure from your typical cabin on the lake, this unique retreat adds shades of black to a tiny island awash with local color. A modern brick outdoor fireplace, tall and slim, is flanked by Philippe Starck’s outdoor chairs for Kartell for cozy fireside seating.
An outdoor shower was the family’s first construction project. “Doing the shower made us realize we can build things the way we want to build them,” says Meg.
An outdoor dining area is screened for privacy.
Constructed in Moscow’s Park Muzeon for Archiwood and Office 17, the book pavilion accommodates those with larger libraries, offering walls of shelf space. Extending from the covered space of the pavilion, walls of shelving provide readers with privacy both in and out of doors. Photo courtesy of Ruetemple Architectural Studio.
Ryan Anderson of RAD Furniture designed the stools as well as the table and benches on the pool deck.
The patio outside Wenes's house and gallery.
“It’s never static or solid here—with thelight, there’s always some sort of movement.”—Austin Lowrey, resident