Fontana’s light structure was originally created and installed in the foyer of a theatre. As people approached the top of the stairs they encountered the dramatic neon structure at eye-level. As they descended the stairs, the gigantic, glowing shape slowly began to reveal itself in all its glory. Originally created in 1951, the piece was re-fabricated for this exhibition in 2010. Photo by Iwan Baan. Collection of Contemporary Art Fundación “la Caixa”, Barcelona, gift of Fondazione Fontana, Milan, © Fondazione Lucio Fontana, Milan