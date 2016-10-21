Clara von Zweigbergk's Themis Mono Mobile is a foot-wide dodecahedron, easily assembled and an early, easy-on-the-eyes introduction to geometry. (Artecnica, from A+R, $44)
Here, two versions of the modern, clean-lined baby's changing table and dresser. On the left, Ducduc's hardwood Austin 3-Drawer Changer ($1595) and on the right, the Skip Changer Dresser by Babyletto, which combines New Zealand hardwood and MDF ($399). Both come with antitip hardware and removable changing trays. The price difference can be attributed to Ducduc's made-in-the-USA hardwood construction with rabbited joints and hand craftsmanship.
These gym hooks, designed by Staffan Holm for HAY, are most useful in multiples and add colorful punches without clutter. (A+R, $28–$48 each)
Inspired by the tough-to-find Rocking Sheep by Danish designer Povl Kjer, this fuzzy rocking toy is huggable and easy on the eyes. (Pottery Barn, $129)
For movable, lightweight storage to hold toys, blankets, or craft supplies, consider baskets. These are woven by Sengalese artisans from recycled plastic and fiber. (Serena & Lily, $68–$148.)
A tiny outbuilding offers a cozy living space inside a simple shell.
Another view of the Lockwood chair. It's also available with an optional felted wool cover.
Drawing from Croatia’s rich—and only recently acknowledged—tradition of socialist design, Numen / For Use's Polygon chair is small, comfortable and easy to move.
Choosing your living room's go-to lounging piece just got easier with these editor-approved easy chairs.
Designed by Takeshi Nii, the Ny Rocking Chair was inspired by traditional director’s chairs, and similar fabric chairs from Denmark. The folding rocking chair certainly recalls the ease and simplicity of the director’s chair, but the curving frame and modern silhouette make the Ny Chair a distinctly contemporary furnishing.
The dining room features 1970s leather-and-brass dining chairs and a table concocted from a brass-and-silver base and a custom lacquered top. The cheerful blue paint enlivening the doorway is from Emery & Cie.
Kelsey: William Lee at AmDC William Lee is the Brooklyn designer behind this seductively simple chair which is designed to look like an abstract piece of straight lines and planes, but actually conforms to the body's shape. (Also: neon!) It's sold locally at Voos Furniture but you can see his work in person (and Lee himself) tonight at the American Design Club's latest exhibition, "Threat". The show opens tonight at Present Company in Williamsburg at 29 Wythe Street and should be chockablock with the coalition's usual cheeky designs.
A lighting piece from Sabine Marcelis’s VOIE light series #1, made from neon and cast polyester resin.
Gorman's new mohair throw blankets are made in Melbourne, Australia. Photo credit: Gorman.
Fontana’s light structure was originally created and installed in the foyer of a theatre. As people approached the top of the stairs they encountered the dramatic neon structure at eye-level. As they descended the stairs, the gigantic, glowing shape slowly began to reveal itself in all its glory. Originally created in 1951, the piece was re-fabricated for this exhibition in 2010. Photo by Iwan Baan. Collection of Contemporary Art Fundación “la Caixa”, Barcelona, gift of Fondazione Fontana, Milan, © Fondazione Lucio Fontana, Milan
In the foyer, Deam left one surprise: The neon-pink guest bathroom is hidden behind heavy, dark-gray walls.
Photo by: Flickr/ARTROCIOUS! Creative
From Bend Design, the Lucy Side Chair is crafted from galvanized iron that is hot-dipped and powder-coated in neon orange.
The large windows let in fresh breezes and provide an opportunity for the owners to jump out of the house and into the water.
Fallingwater is being interpreted by Tyler Stout, whose most recent screen print was a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the movie True Romance. “Stylistically, his interpretation is going to be really unique, really interesting,” says Hashimoto.
The house is about 3,000 square feet with six bedrooms, four of them on the second floor, surrounding a stairway to the large open space below where cooking, dining, game-playing, and movie-watching take place.
Phillips designed Judith a stark white, glass-fronted art studio.
The Toro Chair has a thick saddle leather sling so you can lounge in style.
A Parisian Pied-À-Terre by Piret Johanson Studio #designmilk
The small powder room features graphic ceramic tile from Couleurs & Matures Patchwork. A Parisian Pied-À-Terre by Piret Johanson Studio #designmilk
The Narlai--Night Ride 100% GOTS certified organic cotton canvas curtain inspired by Americana quilting. This color-blocked shower curtain is constructed with durable denim hemming on the exterior and cotton-bound seams on the interior. Corners are rounded like those on an old sail.
The Mendocino in Dusk You could actually put this hand-woven Kilim anywhere in your house but it happens to be perfect for your bathroom. It’s 100% cotton, dries quickly and provides great texture to bare feet.
Oliver Grossetête created Pont de Singe, which means "monkey bridge", for the Tatton Park Biennial, which this year was themed around flight.
