Kelsey: William Lee at AmDC William Lee is the Brooklyn designer behind this seductively simple chair which is designed to look like an abstract piece of straight lines and planes, but actually conforms to the body's shape. (Also: neon!) It's sold locally at Voos Furniture but you can see his work in person (and Lee himself) tonight at the American Design Club's latest exhibition, "Threat". The show opens tonight at Present Company in Williamsburg at 29 Wythe Street and should be chockablock with the coalition's usual cheeky designs.