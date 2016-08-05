DogA (Center for Norwegian Design and Architecture) In the great tradition of Norwegian social democracy, the Center for Norwegian Design and Architecture exists not just to show off local designers, but also to investigate how it can create a better world. Housed in a power station repurposed by Norwegian firm Jensen og Skodvin Arkitekter, the center consists of a series of captivating, industrial-rustic spaces that spill down a hillside toward a riverside park. The current exhibit, "Under Construction: Our Common Architecture and Landscape" (through September 28, 2014) explores the ways government can help foster smarter, greener, and more beautiful design.