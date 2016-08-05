Solbjør and his team utilized traditional Japanese techniques to create the midnight-black cedar exterior. Leftover wood from the owner’s farm was charred with charcoal and then stained with ink to add additional depth and a rich tone.
Solbjør and his team utilized traditional Japanese techniques to create the midnight-black cedar exterior. Leftover wood from the owner’s farm was charred with charcoal and then stained with ink to add additional depth and a rich tone.
The New Norwegian National Opera and Ballet in Oslo, Norway. Photo by Jens Passoth, courtesy Snøhetta and SFMoMA.
The New Norwegian National Opera and Ballet in Oslo, Norway. Photo by Jens Passoth, courtesy Snøhetta and SFMoMA.
DogA (Center for Norwegian Design and Architecture) In the great tradition of Norwegian social democracy, the Center for Norwegian Design and Architecture exists not just to show off local designers, but also to investigate how it can create a better world. Housed in a power station repurposed by Norwegian firm Jensen og Skodvin Arkitekter, the center consists of a series of captivating, industrial-rustic spaces that spill down a hillside toward a riverside park. The current exhibit, "Under Construction: Our Common Architecture and Landscape" (through September 28, 2014) explores the ways government can help foster smarter, greener, and more beautiful design.
DogA (Center for Norwegian Design and Architecture) In the great tradition of Norwegian social democracy, the Center for Norwegian Design and Architecture exists not just to show off local designers, but also to investigate how it can create a better world. Housed in a power station repurposed by Norwegian firm Jensen og Skodvin Arkitekter, the center consists of a series of captivating, industrial-rustic spaces that spill down a hillside toward a riverside park. The current exhibit, "Under Construction: Our Common Architecture and Landscape" (through September 28, 2014) explores the ways government can help foster smarter, greener, and more beautiful design.
In addition to new pieces from Studioilse, like the sofa and bar cabinet, Busck sources a mix of midcentury European antiques including 1960s leather armchairs by Tobia Scarpa and a teak-and-rattan bench/coffee table by Danish designer Børge Mogensen.
In addition to new pieces from Studioilse, like the sofa and bar cabinet, Busck sources a mix of midcentury European antiques including 1960s leather armchairs by Tobia Scarpa and a teak-and-rattan bench/coffee table by Danish designer Børge Mogensen.
White paint with just a hint of gray dominates the farmhouse, reflecting Kolasiński’s love of bright spaces. The pine wooden floors were also enameled in a white oil imported from Denmark.
White paint with just a hint of gray dominates the farmhouse, reflecting Kolasiński’s love of bright spaces. The pine wooden floors were also enameled in a white oil imported from Denmark.
Hang a silicone "Bollard" plug-in lamp from Menu, Denmark, on a cup hook. Or any small pendant lamp with plug. Or any hook.
Hang a silicone "Bollard" plug-in lamp from Menu, Denmark, on a cup hook. Or any small pendant lamp with plug. Or any hook.
A bird’s eye view reveals how the once utilitarian space has been transformed into a gallery setting.
A bird’s eye view reveals how the once utilitarian space has been transformed into a gallery setting.
The living room is furnished with rattan chairs from Fritz Hansen, a Muuto side table, an Artichoke pendant by Poul Henningsen for Louis Poulsen, and a blue Living Divani sofa, one of a few color-popping accents found throughout.
The living room is furnished with rattan chairs from Fritz Hansen, a Muuto side table, an Artichoke pendant by Poul Henningsen for Louis Poulsen, and a blue Living Divani sofa, one of a few color-popping accents found throughout.
&Tradition's lounge and pouf from the Fly Lounge Series by Space Copenhagen, shown in the company's new showroom, converted from an old warehouse in Copenhagen's Papirøen. The glass pendant is Blown by Samuel Wilkinson.
&Tradition's lounge and pouf from the Fly Lounge Series by Space Copenhagen, shown in the company's new showroom, converted from an old warehouse in Copenhagen's Papirøen. The glass pendant is Blown by Samuel Wilkinson.
Inside, white paint lightens up the middle of the building. A vintage Danish dining set and Cloud pendants by Frank Gehry for Vitra define the dining area.
Inside, white paint lightens up the middle of the building. A vintage Danish dining set and Cloud pendants by Frank Gehry for Vitra define the dining area.
Lassen says the biggest key for designing a small space is to keep things as minimalist as possible. “Don’t try to make anything bigger or build an addition. Just remove all bad architecture and create clean, simple rooms.”
Lassen says the biggest key for designing a small space is to keep things as minimalist as possible. “Don’t try to make anything bigger or build an addition. Just remove all bad architecture and create clean, simple rooms.”
This boutique hotel on Norway's Manshausen Island is made up of four sea cabins—one of which juts out from a natural ledge. Each of them fit two to four travelers or a family of five.
This boutique hotel on Norway's Manshausen Island is made up of four sea cabins—one of which juts out from a natural ledge. Each of them fit two to four travelers or a family of five.
Melbourne.
Melbourne.
Melbourne.
Melbourne.
Melbourne.
Melbourne.
Melbourne.
Melbourne.
Architect Michael Cobb used Douglas fir harvested from the site throughout the house, such as on a sliding door outfitted with Swiss Rod SS hardware from the Real Carriage Door Company.
Architect Michael Cobb used Douglas fir harvested from the site throughout the house, such as on a sliding door outfitted with Swiss Rod SS hardware from the Real Carriage Door Company.
For the walls surrounding the living room fireplace, Cobb specified high-volume fly ash concrete made with a by-product of burning coal in power plants that usually ends up in landfills.
For the walls surrounding the living room fireplace, Cobb specified high-volume fly ash concrete made with a by-product of burning coal in power plants that usually ends up in landfills.
Set cover photo