In the depths of an ancient quarry in the south of France, a solitary chef nourishes travelers’ appetites for authenticity.
In the depths of an ancient quarry in the south of France, a solitary chef nourishes travelers’ appetites for authenticity.
Oke Hauser and Corinna Natter of MINI LIVING in the Urban Cabin.
Oke Hauser and Corinna Natter of MINI LIVING in the Urban Cabin.
Through an integral relationship between use, form, and material, the Low/Rise House responds sensitively to site, nature, and neighborhood, creating a new type of suburban living – both urban and rural.
Through an integral relationship between use, form, and material, the Low/Rise House responds sensitively to site, nature, and neighborhood, creating a new type of suburban living – both urban and rural.
The NewTechWood composite rooftop deck has 360-degree views that include the Front Range and downtown Boulder. “I call the deck ‘the icing on the cake,’” said the homeowner. The custom furniture was built to be large enough to allow for easy slumber parties (for both adults and kids) under the stars.
The NewTechWood composite rooftop deck has 360-degree views that include the Front Range and downtown Boulder. “I call the deck ‘the icing on the cake,’” said the homeowner. The custom furniture was built to be large enough to allow for easy slumber parties (for both adults and kids) under the stars.
The glass facade of the residence invites light into the living room while a fireplace doubles as a privacy screen. Wide plank, hand-distressed walnut flooring runs throughout the home, which is comprised of two main wings flanking an open, communal space. From this view, you can see steps leading above the garage into an attic space that is currently set up as a home theater.
The glass facade of the residence invites light into the living room while a fireplace doubles as a privacy screen. Wide plank, hand-distressed walnut flooring runs throughout the home, which is comprised of two main wings flanking an open, communal space. From this view, you can see steps leading above the garage into an attic space that is currently set up as a home theater.
Upstairs are three bedrooms, jack-and-jill bath, custom closets, separate custom kids' bath, family room, and craft/music room overlooking the yard.
Upstairs are three bedrooms, jack-and-jill bath, custom closets, separate custom kids' bath, family room, and craft/music room overlooking the yard.
A pair of Icelandic prefab pioneers deliver an efficient family home in Culver City. Building smarter is at the heart of everything designers Tryggvi Thorsteinsson and Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir do. Whether they’re testing the limits of indoor/outdoor living or developing a prefabricated wall system that they hope will make traditional wood framing a thing of the past, the founders of the Santa Monica design studio Minarc are consumed with making structures stronger, lighter, and more efficient.
A pair of Icelandic prefab pioneers deliver an efficient family home in Culver City. Building smarter is at the heart of everything designers Tryggvi Thorsteinsson and Erla Dögg Ingjaldsdóttir do. Whether they’re testing the limits of indoor/outdoor living or developing a prefabricated wall system that they hope will make traditional wood framing a thing of the past, the founders of the Santa Monica design studio Minarc are consumed with making structures stronger, lighter, and more efficient.
Keep an eye out for pops of color around Whitlock's house. The window frames, door, and kitchen all make use of lively hues to add a burst of character.
Keep an eye out for pops of color around Whitlock's house. The window frames, door, and kitchen all make use of lively hues to add a burst of character.
In the renovated kitchen space, Dianne chose quartz counters in Blizzard by Caesarstone.
In the renovated kitchen space, Dianne chose quartz counters in Blizzard by Caesarstone.
"The kitchen is the nerve center of the house,
"The kitchen is the nerve center of the house,
When envisioning the perfect home for their family, Kiley and Jim agreed that accessibility was paramount—access to the outdoors, and access for their daughters, Langley and Boelyn, who have special needs and rely on their wheelchairs to get around. After purchasing a narrow lot in Downers Grove, Illinois, the couple reached out to Chicago-based firm Kuklinski + Rappe Architects to design a residence that would serve their daughters, their son Huck, and their own various needs. Crafted to adapt to the family's lifestyle over the years, the home will provide lifelong health and happiness.
When envisioning the perfect home for their family, Kiley and Jim agreed that accessibility was paramount—access to the outdoors, and access for their daughters, Langley and Boelyn, who have special needs and rely on their wheelchairs to get around. After purchasing a narrow lot in Downers Grove, Illinois, the couple reached out to Chicago-based firm Kuklinski + Rappe Architects to design a residence that would serve their daughters, their son Huck, and their own various needs. Crafted to adapt to the family's lifestyle over the years, the home will provide lifelong health and happiness.
Walnut floors run throughout the home, creating a seamless transition between the living room and open kitchen.
Walnut floors run throughout the home, creating a seamless transition between the living room and open kitchen.

150 more saves

Set cover photo