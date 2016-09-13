Since the original kitchen was not functional, the architects built a new one from scratch while preserving the original tiles. “We designed very plain oak cupboards so the floor would be the protagonist,” Eugeni says. Ceiling lamps by Vico Magistretti illuminate the warm wood countertops.
The bleachers not only provide a view to the outside, but also serve to define distinct spaces. In the kitchen, benches become food preparation stations and provide seating. The granite-topped cabinets have glass fronts. The refrigerator is from Moffat and the oven is from GE.
The renovated kitchen.
The kitchen’s stainless-steel range by Wolf matches the Tolix counter stool, which stands beside an island topped with Carrara marble.
The Mt. Buller Home of Andrew and Tiffany Percy and Family via the Design Files.
What the original building lacked in period detailing, it made up for with massive interior spaces, natural light, and a hardy palette of wood and raw brick. Working with these loft signatures, David developed the hall’s liveable side, adding under-floor heating, and a gigantic kitchen on the upper floor running the width of the building, with a 37-foot-long solid walnut counter on top of stainless steel cabinets. This unites the dining, cooking and social spaces that run the length of the front façade on the upper floor.
The chromatic Paris apartment of Jean-Christophe Aumas holds a treasure trove of rare vintage furniture, displays from his work, and items curated from his travels. As the artistic director of the creative agency Voici-Voilà, he designs store windows and special events for clients like Louis Vuitton, John Galliano, Lacoste, Céline, and more; and so it’s no wonder that his own 1,023-square-foot apartment is teeming with character. The entire flat is self-designed in a fusion of his professional and personal flavors. Over herringbone wood floors, walls with painted shapes frame hanging artworks; colored cubes, created for a Sol LeWitt–themed Louis Vuitton display, pepper the space; and foraged furnishings ranging from flea market finds to designer pieces outfit the home.
“I could see immediately what walls should stay and what should be ripped out and changed. I had a fantasy about how to transform it into a very personal place." —Peter Fehrentz
My favorite detail in the kitchen.
The house as it appeared from the backyard before the addition.
@happynestspain shared this photo of a room that pulls off the thorny kitchen-office hybrid masterfully.
This raw kitchen, shared by @cnnyuce, achieves the industrial-chic look with exposed concrete walls and bulbs.
The kitchen in the Valencia apartment.
Mrs. Fritz Burns in her dream kitchen, using her built-in hydraulic dishwasher, in a Los Angeles house designed and built in 1946 in by her contractor husband, Bob Landry.
Demo: Live Cooking and Product Demonstrations with GE Monogram Head to booth 1237 for live cooking and product demos from GE Monogram Friday at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., and 3:30 p.m.; Saturday at 12:30 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.; and Sunday at 11:00 a.m..
Engineered for versatility, Bosch appliances fit into the contemporary kitchen with ease. From wall ovens and warming drawers, to speed microwave and steam convection ovens, their streamlined designs create stunning visual alignment between cabinetry and appliance.
From urban-dwellers to empty-nesters, many are now embracing the movement toward smaller, more sensible living. Bosch's new line of 24" kitchen appliances is designed to help them save space without downsizing on style.
Dan Pacek and John Roynon of Leonia, New Jersey, expanded and renovated their tiny kitchen, integrating it more sensibly into their 1911 house while borrowing natural light from secondary sources, such as a window on the landing leading to the second floor.
