a
Alissa Walker
Follow
Latest
37
Stories
5
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
See All
The Restored Rudolph Schindler Project That Was Inspired by a Greek Village
With the help of DSH Architects, a pair of intrepid Angelenos restored (and gently updated) Rudolph Schindler’s iconic Bubeshko...
Alissa Walker
Sustainable Retreat on a Fire-Devastated Site in Boulder
A natural disaster cleared a property in the Colorado mountains, giving an architect and her family a blank slate on which to...
Alissa Walker
L-Shaped Indoor-Outdoor LA Home
At their house and flower farm in Los Angeles’s Glassell Park, Laura Gabbert and Andrew Avery bring friends, family, and a fleet...
Alissa Walker
Design Truck
It's an undisputed truth that some of L.A.'s best meals are served on the street.
Alissa Walker
Sasaki's "Heartbeat"
What does your heartbeat look like? The Japanese-born artist Sasaki has been painting the vital sign of life for 15 years,...
Alissa Walker
Ecofabulous House
Each year, Dwell on Design partners with Ecofabulous to design and decorate a fully-appointed residence that epitomizes...
