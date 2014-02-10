Subscribe
Alexandra Lange
Stories
Architecture Tour: Brandeis Modern
Architecture critic Alexandra Lange invites Dwell along as she observes a little-known trove of midcentury architecture at...
A Sustainable Brownstone Transformation in Brooklyn
How do you make a Brooklyn brownstone more sustainable? First, get rid of the brownstone.
Girl Talk
The world’s most popular doll, dressed in architect’s garb: friend or foe to a profession already suffering from a pronounced...
The Opulent Modernism of Platner
For Warren Platner, whose modernist pedigree would make any contemporary designer squeal, design was all about the right groovy...
Hands Off the Icons
“What would Hans Wegner say?” I tweeted upon seeing a citrus-tinged Wishbone chair on Design*Sponge.
