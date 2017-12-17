DZINE Concept did the interior design throughout. The dining room features a Liquid table by Baxter and Charme chairs from Busnelli.
In the kitchen, bar stools by Living Divani pull up to an island with Bretonstone countertops; the faucet is by Blanco.
The living room features a sectional sofa and leather chair by Zanotta, coffee tables by Porro, a Kymo rug, and a floor lamp from Flos.
Those in Glass Houses… …Should consider sustainability! Brammy and Kyprianou wanted the house to be as open and light as possible, but large expanses of regular glass can result in excessive winter heat loss and summer heat gain—and they couldn’t afford two stories of double-glazing. So they opted for Viridian ComfortPlus glass, which is coated with an insulated film that is energy-efficient, reduces sound, and filters UV radiation. viridianglass.com Bladder Control On such a small site there wasn’t much room left for a rainwater tank, which the couple wanted in order to reduce their water consumption (Australia has strict regulations due to drought). The solution is a clever PVC “water bladder” from Eco Sac concealed under the deck, which holds 3,000 liters of water collected from the roof and used to flush the home’s toilets and run the washing machine. ecoplanit.com.au, waterplex.com.au
Brammy and Kyprianou hung Koura pendant lights by New Zealand designer David Trubridge above the dining area. Their organic forms and diamond-shaped shadows create intimacy in the vast space. Among Bilardo’s contributions were the black tulipwood cabinetry and ceiling and the cantilevered concrete countertop that appears to go through the glass wall.
Bathed in Light To help disperse light in the newly opened-up interior, the designers clad the roof over the guest bathroom with Danpalon, a translucent polycarbonate that brings in lots of softened natural light. The walls and door are frosted glass. Says Kyprianou: “You can’t see much through the glass—just silhouettes—so our guests don’t mind!” danpalon.com.au Hung Up With the budget running out toward the end of the project, Kyprianou wanted to avoid forking out for a custom-designed walk-in closet in the master bedroom. So he conceived of a simple and cheap storage solution: drilling holes through the wooden roof trusses and feeding inexpensive aluminum closet rods through. junolightinggroup.com
Dining
Front facade with Horizontal slat
An art deco warehouse conversion in Melbourne is home to two creative enterprises that share a common boardroom, kitchen and breakout space.
Restrained and minimalistic, Squarespaces Portland office has plenty of open spaces like this large circular open bar where coworkers can gather and swap ideas.
The lower terrace, which features a hot tub, is farther down the hill to immerse its users in the landscape.
The designers explain, “These steel windows played an integral part in making the interior feel larger and more open by blurring the boundaries between the interior and exterior.” A grey Halcyon Lake area rug, an oak chair from MAP, and Hans Wenger Wishbone chairs make for a simple, neutral palette. The painting over the fireplace is by Kate Hendry.
