Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Photos
Home Tours
Articles
Shop
Real Estate
Subscribe to Dwell
Guides
Home Guides
+
Dwell On This
Sourcebook
+
Find a Pro
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
All Photos
Home Tours
Dwell Exclusives
+
Budget Breakdown
+
Renovations
Prefab
Tiny Homes
From Our Readers
Videos
All Tours
Articles
Magazine Archive
+
Current Issue
+
Design News
New Normal
Travel
All Articles
Shop
New Arrivals
Shopping Guides
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Kitchen & Dining
Lighting & Fans
All Products
Real Estate
On the Market
Vacation Rentals
Add Your Home
a
Angela Growse
Follow
10
Saves
Followers
Following
Photo Courtesy of JJ Locations
Photo by Lisa Cohen, Design by Robson Rak Architects
Photo by Brittany Ambridge, Design by Gachot Studios
A thousand-year-old redwood stump abuts an Airstream suite.
A Lisbon freestanding tub and “a church chair from a junk shop” complete the children’s bathroom.
CB2
#stairs
#interior
#inside
#indoor
#FraherArchitects
#London
#modern
#minimalist
#wood
#glass
#shape
#lighting
#walnut
#TomDixon
Photo by Jack Hobhouse
#stairs
#interior
#inside
#indoor
#view
#landscape
#Connecticut
#vacation
#ash
#window
#glass
#steel
#wood
#chair
#seating
#seatingdesign
#rug
Photo courtesy of Mark Mahaney
#stairs
#Adirondacks
#handrail
#line
#stainlesssteel
#cotton
#net
#wood
#modern
#contemporary
#clean
#textile
#art
#seating
Photo courtesy of Lisbett Wedendahl
Set cover photo