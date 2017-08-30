"It was supposed to be as naked as possible," says Alexandru Popescu, one of the members of R3Architetti who helped design and build the 3 Vaults apartment. "The furniture is absolutely included in the architecture; it’s more like an indoor landscape instead of a typical open plan." The kitchen exemplifies their approach, with textured concrete walls contrasting with wood panels and salvaged industrial lighting. The table, custom built by R3Architetti, is made in part from pipes procured from one of their fathers, a plumber.
Cabin at Longbranch | Olson Kundig
In Jonas Bjerre-Poulsen's home (you might recognize Bjerre-Poulsen as the photographer of this Danish house, which was featured in Dwell's April 2012 issue), white walls and cabinets allow details, like the herringbone worksurface crafted from reclaimed wood and lighting fixtures, to shine.
Workstead Orbit Wall Sconce. Photo courtesy of Workstead
