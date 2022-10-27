SubscribeSign In
Millerton Farmhouse | Olson Kundig
Country Garden House | Olson Kundig
Jardin Émotions takes inspiration from the first French oyster farm, which was owned by Queen Marie Antoinette, that sits at the foot of the garden in the English Channel. Moon coral inspired the shape of the Buxus sempervirens and Enkianthus japonicas bushes.
An aerial view of the property showcasing its spectacular perched positioning along the coast.
Perched atop a rocky two-acre lot overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the enchanting 1957 home is now seeking a whopping $12.5 million.
The home is divided into two floors: seen here is the second floor, where the bedrooms enjoy private balconies and ocean views. The shared spaces, such as the living room and kitchen, are below.
Cliff Dwelling | Olson Kundig
Housed in a former cotton-mill complex, the light-filled home features high ceilings, exposed brick, and a wrought-iron spiral staircase.
The kitchen island is topped with a five-by-10-foot slab of Carrera marble.
Matte-black Tolix chairs surround a 14-foot harvest dining table that dates back to the 1800s.
-
On a sought after an idyllic island in the center of Amsterdam an old warehouse, formerly in use as a pillow factory and a garage has been converted to a warm and eclectic family home. The kitchen features a mixture of green tiles, green painted mullions, and exposed wood beams for a warm, soft feeling that contrast sharply with the more industrial stainless steel island. The kitchen island incorporates a stove top and storage, and benefits from natural light from the skylight overhead.
A special finish brings out the grain in the kitchen's walnut cabinetry.
The stairs leading to the lake are made from regular pavement blocks that were purchased locally. The architect also used local builders and other contractors.
Home Studio by Manuel Cervantes Estudio #DwellDesignAwards2020
Located in the corner of the lot, the 2-story art studio is connected to the existing main house via a raised deck with outdoor fireplace and a meandering hardscape path
Upon purchasing a 10-acre plot surrounded by a cluster of boulders, a couple wrote a handwritten letter to architect Kendrick Bangs Kellogg, which resulted in the 5,000-square-foot High Desert House on the edge of Joshua Tree National Park. Kellog spent five years designing a home that would settle into the landscape, “crouching on the rocks, maybe like an animal asleep.” The house features 26 freestanding concrete columns reminiscent of rib bones, and a glass ceiling that fills the home with daylight and views of the stars at night.
Constructed from oak and ironbark timber, the pavilions were inspired by their surroundings. Local architecture firm Liminal Studio designed the structures to reflect a deep understanding of the coastline’s natural color palette, curving rock formations, and landscape.
Cabin at Longbranch | Olson Kundig
Front facade - two metal elements are visible from the street: an iron window frame incorporated into the rock, and on the left hand side of the photo part of the metal structure containing the staircase leading to the roof
Studio NAB submitted one of the earliest proposals and reimagined the cathedral with a greenhouse and apiary in the shape of the original roofline and spire.
With its driveway to the north, the home faces west toward the Pacific, with its courtyard breaking up the house's mass.
The lone furnished unit, which is slated to be an Airbnb rental, features a RAR rocker and two LCW chairs by Charles and Ray Eames.
courtyard at dusk
Set on an urban in-fill lot at the edge of a terrace escarpment overlooking protected wetlands and a wild river, the Courtyard House weaves between natural and urban contexts.
Completed in 1953 by architect Harry Nakahara, this home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac in Berkeley Hills and was specifically designed to take advantage of the panoramic views of the Bay Area bridges, city skyline, and Mount Tamalpais. The majority of the home's original features—including the layout, finishes, and light fixtures—are still intact, while specific updates to the kitchen have been made.
At a 1954 midcentury home in the West hills of Portland, Penny Black Interiors deftly updated the residence with standout cabinetry, carefully-selected tile, and wallpaper galore. The renovation balanced preserving the home's innate character and updating its function for modern life.
The living area also flows into a sunlit dining area.
“The pitched ceilings and ribbon of clerestory windows make the interior feel more spacious than it is,” notes Gooden.
The Menkick House is located at 165 Green Rock Drive, Boulder, Colorado.
New interior finishes, furniture, and a guesthouse were part of the restoration/renovation of John Lautner's Chemosphere, a 1960s house that makes frequent cameos in film and television.
