The detached pool house features an outdoor fire pit and additional seating areas.
The 1,590-square-foot home sits in the heart of Northern California’s renowned winemaking region.
The compact house is sheathed in cypress, glass, and copper and features an expandable roof.
A covered terrace on the back of the residence caters to easy al fresco dining.
In addition to being recognized as a Historical Monument since 1983, the villa was also selected as one of the ‘Nine Reference Houses of the 20th Century’ by the Cité de l’Architecture et du Patrimoine in Paris back in 2011.
Towering trees and native vegetation surround the home, creating a tranquil environment to rest and unwind. Several beaches are also located just a short walk away.
Floor-to-ceiling windows lining the home allow plenty of natural light to sweep inside.
In the living room, in front of the original steel fireplace, is a small pit where people can gather.
My Neighbor Totoro
The Calvin House by A. Quincy Jones is available to lease for $8,750 per month.
Sliding glass doors in the living and dining areas facilitate a seamless indoor/outdoor flow.
The single-level home in Los Angeles includes a large swimming pool and surrounding garden.
Floor-to-ceiling glazing in the main gathering spaces facilitates a sense of indoor/outdoor living.
Famed architect A. Quincy Jones designed the Calvin House in Tarzana, Los Angeles, in 1960.
The interior measures 1,290 square feet, with three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an open living-kitchen area.
The home has more than 850 square feet of terrace space.
The home is elevated to allow for humidity protection and ventilation, but also in order to protect the biodiversity of the forest floor.
The wide porch and pathway are designed to accommodate wheelchair access for Michele’s sister.
The full-height glass sliders open the home a panoramic view. With the sliders open, a wood-burning stove centers an indoor/outdoor living area.
The home is topped with a white roof that deflects heat, keeping temperatures cooler inside.
Connect’s decks—a design add-on—are made of the same steel frames as the interior modules. “Connect Homes’s steel frames mean that clients can put floor-to-ceiling glass anywhere around the perimeter of the house to connect to a view or outdoor space,” explains company cofounder and architect Gordon Stott.
Fritz Tiny Homes packed a micro-gym, an office, and a teaching studio into this flexible 362-square-foot dwelling on Vancouver Island.
The atrium is a lovely place to sit outside while still being somewhat protected.
Custom Russian Birch Plywood cabinets in charcoal have quartz counters, with concrete detailing at one corner, and at the windowsill. The globe lights are from Dutton Brown. Fay kept the original ceiling-mounted stove hood extractor as a nod to the home’s past.
The couple introduced a skylight and refinished the ceiling throughout the home to a paler hue. The original beams were covered in Sherwin Williams Resilience exterior paint, in Tricorn.
"The composite structure is extraordinarily durable,
The wraparound glazing in the living area helps to enhance the unit's overall sense of space.
Custom white cabinetry contrasts with the natural wood elements found throughout the space.
Inside, the small dwelling presents a sun-kissed atmosphere, complete with extensive glazing.