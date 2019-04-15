Subscribe
Dwell+
Homes
Topics
Photos
Shop
Sign In
Subscribe
Dwell+
Magazine
Current Issue
Exclusives
Sourcebook
Subscribe
Homes
Prefab
Home Tours
Renovations
Real Estate
Vacation Rentals
Add a Home
Topics
Travel
Design News
Cabins
Videos
Photos
Kitchen
Living Room
Bath
Outdoor
Shop
Furniture
Bath & Bed
Lighting & Fans
Shopping Guides
Pros
3SIXØ Architecture
Follow
Latest
2
Stories
0
Collections
Followers
Following
Stories
This Tiny New England Cottage Is a No-Frills Weekend Hideaway
A one-room retreat outside Providence, Rhode Island, takes up no more space than a standard two-car garage.
Diana Budds
New McDonald
For Katie and Scott McDonald, moving into a Rhode Island family home meant recasting the previously renovated house as a...
m
Marc Kristal