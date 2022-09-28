The clay tiles in the master suite’s shower were cut and fired by hand. The natural, textured tiles vary in color, and they were fired with a high-gloss finish, giving the shower the appearance of a shimmering cave.
Off the master bedroom and bath, a large deck provides expansive views of the forest.
The kitchen cabinets are dye-stained a deep shade of green. “We were trying to instill a little bit of a forest setting in a subtle way into the interior,” says Lamaster.
A large screened porch makes alfresco entertaining easy.