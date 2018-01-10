When playfulness and modern design come together, the end result can make the world go round. Or up and down in this case. The Yoyo pendant light pushes seriousness to the side to bring a cheerful accent to your home. Paired with a vibrant orange color, this design is easy on the eyes and meant to brighten even a sleek minimalist décor. The two aluminum spun shades can be moved up and down by the white swagged cotton-cord to illuminate a dining room or a workspace. The light belongs to Andrew Neyer’s Stuff collection and it’s made in Ohio, USA.