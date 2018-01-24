Vifa Oslo Wireless Speaker

Danish audio company Vifa stands proud behind their Nordic aesthetics with each of their sound pieces. As one of their more compact designs, the Oslo Wireless Speaker sits upright but can be carried around for a portable experience. Wrapped in wool that’s been created custom by Kvadrat, it can connect to your devices with Bluetooth 4.0 and has six TI digital pure path amplifiers. It lends its stability to a solid die-cast aluminum frame, which also hides DSP crossover and force-balanced woofers. This ensures low distortion and high precision. You can choose from six soothing color options, each of which have embroidered controls on the front.

