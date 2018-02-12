A simple, yet striking hand-woven rug with nuanced details defined by a contrast of textures.

With respect for the interplay between materials, this rug uses the interaction between color and texture to create a floor covering masterpiece with strength and warmth. Each rug is hand-knotted from 50% wool and 50% viscose. The viscose gives the rug a rich, silken texture, which is tempered with the natural wool yarns and fringe. Available in additional colors, and a variety of sizes.

Designed by leading Danish textile design company Linie Designs, the rugs are skillfully woven in India using traditional techniques. Linie Designs are proud members of "Fair and Care" promoting fair working conditions for their craftsmen. Dimensions: 5'3" x 7'7", 6'6" x 9'8", 8'3" x 11'6".