Tolix Marais A Chair

Metalworker Xavier Pauchard not only brought the art of galvanizing steel to France but also took the process to the next level by creating the Marais A Chair (1934). The quintessential cafe chair, it was both elegant and robust enough to grace the decks of the S.S. Normandie ocean liner. It takes 100 manual operations to create a Tolix chair, and 80 years after the company was founded, the Tolix name is recognized worldwide as best-in-class furniture. "Xavier Pauchard’s Chaise A is a perfect synthesis created by a man possessed of an understanding of raw materials, and the tools used to work them," said Serge Lemoine, former director of Musee d’Orsay, Paris. All Tolix furniture is still made in Autun, the same Burgundy town where the company first began. Slight surface abrasions and markings are characteristic of the material and part of its hardworking machine aesthetic. Stackable up to 10 high. Made in France.

Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach