Tivoli's Model One radio begins with a handmade furniture-grade wood cabinet that is both beautiful and the ideal acoustically inert housing. A heavy-magnet, long-throw driver is mated to a frequency contouring circuit that automatically adjusts output over half-octave increments, resulting in musically accurate tonal balance and bass response. Equalization and voicing by audio legend Henry Kloss give the Model One a rich sound that defies its footprint.

Like all Tivoli Audio products, the Model One AM/FM table radio is compatible with iPod and other players. Available in several finishes, for yourself or someone else you care about.

Photo Courtesy of Tivoli Audio