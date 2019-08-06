The Nordic Cookbook is leading international chef Magnus Nilsson’s take on home cooking. The definitive guide to Nordic home cooking and its rich culinary offerings, this cookbook features 700 simple and authentic recipes from Denmark, the Faroe Islands, Finland, Greenland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden, all of which can be easily recreated at home. The book also explains Nordic ingredients, cooking techniques and culinary history so anyone can cook their favorite Nordic dishes in the authentic way.

Publisher: Phaidon Press

Photo courtesy of Amazon