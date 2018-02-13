Sharp, structural corners. Luxe wood detailing. This modern hexagon mirror adds an artful twist to your space. Style in a bathroom or an entryway for an effortlessly cool look.This mirror is designed by Cristobal and Valentina, a husband-wife design duo in Santiago.

Handcrafted by local workshops in the city, this piece brings together master artisans of all backgrounds – from glass and stone cutting to woodworking. From start-to-finish, it takes three days to complete, all made in fair trade environment.

Photo courtesy of the Citizenry