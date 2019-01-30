Is it better for a martini to be shaken, not stirred? Does it matter which order you add the liquors to create a Long Island Iced Tea? How many ice cubes can you add to a margarita without compromising the flavor?

The perfect home begins with a blueprint and a dream, and your perfect cocktail should start the same way! The Architecture of the Cocktail will reveal the answers to all your burning cocktail queries and more. Focusing on the precise measurements to help you craft the perfect cocktail as well as the recommended garnish and embellishments, you’ll no longer have to guess what the perfect cocktail should taste like.

Laying out the exact measurements from the bottom of your glass to the top, you’ll discover the order which you should layer your liquors, the precise measurements needed, and even recommended brands. Not sure which stemware is appropriate? Consult the mini guide on identifying the correct stemware in the back of the book.

Featuring 75 different cocktails and recipes in a unique blueprint-inspired design (including specifications, notes, and embellishments), this is the perfect gift for the cocktail lover in your life. Don’t waste another minute on watered-down cocktails – become a cocktail master with this beautifully illustrated guide.

Amy Zavatto writes about wine, spirits, and food for Imbibe, Foxnews.com, Details, Edible Manhattan, Wynn, and Every Day with Rachael Ray. She is the author of The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Bartending, The Hedonist Guide to Eat NY, and co-author of The Renaissance Guide to Wine & Food Pairing with Tony DiDio.

Photo courtesy of Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co.

Publisher: Race Point Publishing