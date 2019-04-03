Cerno Tersus LED Wall Sconce
$368
The Tersus LED Wall Sconce is an example of the simplest form unlocking a myriad of design possibilities. Its energy efficient LED light sources casts decorative illumination on the wall, providing a subtle accent perfect for modern commercial and hospitality settings. Available in dark stained walnut, maple or oiled walnut finishes, Tersus is also offered with an optional metal cover plate for increased versatility.
Photo Courtesy of Horne