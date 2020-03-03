An oasis within the home: Take A Bath offers the most innovative bathroom designs of today and provides inspiration for those who seek relaxation and rejuvenation.

The bathroom is multifaceted: the room where you start your morning routine and unwind at the end of a long day; a sanctuary within one’s own four walls; or a place to pause before rushing out the door. From the utilitarian to the luxurious and from the Victorian-influenced to the modern, these rooms are showcases of stunning design.

Designers and dwellers discuss the details of creating these practical and splendid spaces; insider insight shows how to combine materials to craft tantalizing textures and statements. Whether looking for resourceful solutions for a guest bathroom or rich details to add to a decadent master bath, one is sure to find inspiration within the pages of Take A Bath.

Publisher: Gestalten



Photo Courtesy of Gestalten