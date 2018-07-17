"A table in a bag? What witchcraft is this?" you may think, but with some quick, tool-free assembly (just screw the detachable legs into the tabletop!), this foldable, packable pine table stretches out into an al fresco tabletop ready to host your entire picnic spread, whether at an outdoor concert, the park, the beach, or your backyard. When it’s time to go home, unscrew the legs, fold up the tabletop, and pack it all up in the included carrying bag.

Photo courtesy of Food52