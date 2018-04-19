Los Angeles based designer Stephen Kenn has long been inspired by clean and simple design aesthetics and the stories inherent in vintage military fabrics. In 2011 he combined those two loves by creating The Inheritance Collection. The collection was the result of an exploration of how furniture is constructed, and then a desire to distill the process down to the barest bones. Likening the process of furniture construction to the way the human body is constructed, the frame, belts, and cushions became the bones, muscles, and skin of each piece.

Canvas cushion covers, cotton webbing and leather belts interwoven atop a metal frame.

Made in Los Angeles, the collection is inspired by the characteristic principles of Soviet Modernism and bold interpretations of Brutalist Architecture through the simplification of form, receptive angular geometries and functional design.

Photo courtesy of Horne