Add mid-century charm to any room with our Hairpin Table. Set on a steel frame with hairpin legs, the hand-spun brass top doubles as a removable tray for serving snacks and drinks. The simple forms and textures make this a versatile piece. Color and texture variations are an inherent part of the natural brass material and lend each piece a unique character that will continue to develop and intensify with time and use. Made in the USA.

Photo courtesy of Schoolhouse Electric & Supply Co.