The Hoist Pendant Light was designed in 2017, and is made in the USA. Modern design and practical functionality combine in the Hoist Pendant Light. Featuring a bell-shaped, steel shade and a bowl-shaped, glass diffuser, this modern pendant light is suspended from a single plug-in cord. The cord possesses extra length allowing for the pendant light to be hung virtually anywhere that is desired. To keep the cord out of the way, an optional swag kit is available. However, if the look of a canopy is desired, the cord can be converted to use with the canopy that is included with the fixture. When illuminated, this pendant light casts diffused, ambient light that is ideal for use in any bedroom, bathroom, dining room, kitchen, living rooms, or outdoor living space.

Photo courtesy of Hive Modern