The Fawcett Jean is part of the Reformation Jeans collection. This is a high rise jean with a wide, cropped leg and an unfinished hem. Every pair of jeans you buy cleans a thousand gallons of water.

We make our pieces from super sustainable materials, rescued deadstock fabrics, and repurposed vintage clothing. As we grow, our goal is to push harder to create more sustainable fabric options.

We think Tencel is the holy grail of fabrics. Made by Austrian company Lenzing, Tencel is a semi-synthetic fiber with properties almost identical to cotton. It’s part of the Rayon family, made from renewable plant materials.

Photo Courtesy of Reformation