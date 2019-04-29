FDB Møbler’s J46 chair is a Danish design classic by Poul M. Volther from 1956. When first released, J46 was a fresh contrast among the typical, heavier dining chairs of its age. Made of solid beech, the J46 chair combines a V-shaped spindled backrest with a wide, comfortable seat. The lightweight chair will suit dining tables of various different styles, and it also makes a characterful centrepiece in other surroundings.

Photo Courtesy of Finnish Design Shop

