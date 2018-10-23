"I'm stickin' with you." —Your knives

One of the best ways to make a kitchen feel larger is to keep the counter space as free as possible—and one of the easiest ways to do that is with a knife rack. At 15 or 18 inches long, this magnetic knife rack (handmade from reclaimed walnut wood) replaces the need for a large butcher block while keeping your knives within reach. Fitted with rare earth magnets, it's strong enough to hold up even your largest chef knife—and will keep your collection of sharps safe and ready for use. Choose from a grabber that holds 6 knives or one that holds 8 knives.

The knife rack includes 2 screws for easy installation.

6 Knives is 15" L x 2.5" W x 0.875" thick, holds up to 6 knives; 8 Knives is 18" L x 2.5" W x 0.875" thick, holds up to 8 knives

Photo Courtesy of Food52