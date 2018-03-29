Designed by Jo Hammerborg in 1963, the Orient Pendant Light is a flawless light design with good luminous efficacy and made from the finest quality materials. This pendant was created by Jo Hammerborg in 1963 for one of the most important Danish lighting companies of the time, Fog & Mørup. The classic pendant light has been resurrected in a form, which is completely true to the original. The organic mode of expression beautifully connects the deep, vibrant copper glow and the rosewood top. The rosewood's dark grain creates a natural connection with the tightly woven black textile cord. The lamp has 21/24 narrow, vertical slots at the top of the genuine copper shade allowing light to filter through. The fitting elegantly conceals the low energy light source and ensures a soft, pleasant light without any glare.



Photo courtesy of Connox