Binchotan Facial Puff from Morihata. Formulated with a blend of fine Binchotan charcoal powder and vegetable fibers from the all-natural and mild Konjac root to gently exfoliate and massage skin for a brighter complexion.



Due to the biodegradable nature of the natural plant fibers, this puff will wear away over time with use. We recommend using it for up to three months.

