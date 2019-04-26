Handmade with layers of recyclable cardboard, the Graypants Ohio Scraplight Pendant finds warmth in the raw material, forming a rustic source of ambient light. Part of the larger range of pendants, the Ohio is held in place with a steel frame, and also includes a sandblasted glass diffuser to shield and further soften the down light below.

Founded in 2007 in Seattle, Washington, Graypants is the creative brainchild of architects Seth Grizzle and Jonathan Junker. Known for their acclaimed first line of pendant lights made entirely of repurposed cardboard, Graypants has matured into an industrial and product design studio with a diverse portfolio of lighting focused on responsible production. Each pendant is characterized by this philosophy of local and sustainable production, and the company has even branched out to the European market stationed in Amsterdam. Never losing sight of the fun in designing, Graypants is young, fresh and current, meeting the demands of today's need for sustainable design.

Photo Courtesy of Lightology