Darkly Mirror is an exploration of the history of human beings’ relationship with the reflected image. Some historians believe that the earliest mirrors may have been small ceramic bowls filled with water used during the late Stone Age. The fact that there is no concrete evidence exists to support the theory fascinates designer Nick Ross, whose Darkly Mirror for MENU takes inspiration from the ceramic bowls. "That it cannot be proven adds to the object’s mystery. Is this a new object, or an old one reinvented? I wanted to take this notion and create a modern object which questioned its possible past and its relation to ‘the self’."

Photo courtesy of Horne