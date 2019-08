Grapefruit face cleanser from Malin+Goetz. Foaming cleansing gel that thoroughly purifies and hydrates to pH balance skin. Formulated with grapefruit extract to naturally cleanse, exfoliate and for its anti-microbial properties; amino acids to soothe and hydrate for a thorough cleansing; and glycerin and sodium PCA to hydrate and moisturize. For all skin types. Cruelty-free.