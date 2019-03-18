Le Corbusier referred to a house as a "machine for living," an industrial product that should include functional furniture or "equipment de l'habitation." In this spirit, he designed a system of furniture with Charlotte Perriand and his cousin Pierre Jeanneret. Expressing the rationalist aesthetic that came to epitomize the International Style, the framework of the LC10-P Square Low Table (1928) is reduced to a minimum. It was Perriand’s idea to manufacture the legs and side pieces separately to ensure the highest quality finish; in this fashion, components of various sizes can be used to create tables more in line with demand today. The LC10 Table is included in the permanent collection at MoMA in New York. Each piece is signed, numbered and, as a product of Cassina's Masters Collection, manufactured by Cassina under exclusive worldwide license from the Le Corbusier Foundation. Made in Italy.

Photo Courtesy of Design Within Reach