Capturing the style of minimalist design, Purist faucets deliver streamlined water control. This sink faucet trim features a 35-degree angled spout and cross handles for easy operation. The convenient wall-mount design provides a clutter-free countertop in your bath or powder room. When paired with a two-handle ceramic disc valve, this trim offers optimal performance. Combine it with bath accessories from the Purist collection for a distinctively modern and unified decor.

Photo courtesy of Kohler